Chris Weidman Shares Recovery Status after Second Leg Surgery

Chris Weidman is already recovering from his second leg surgery. Recently, Weidman stated that he would need another surgery due to his leg healing improperly.

Chris Weidman shared that he feared amputation of his right leg after one of the most gruesome injuries suffered in UFC history. After facing Uriah Hall at UFC 261, Weidman broke his leg, which necessitated urgent surgery.

Weidman Recovers from Second Leg Surgery

Originally, Weidman stated that he would like to continue fighting after his leg successfully healed from the first surgery. Initially, his timeframe for a full recovery was an estimated 12 months from his surgery date. But due to improper healing, Chris was forced to get additional surgery.

Now, Weidman has shared that is is recovering after a second successful surgery on his leg. He shared the news on his Instagram, live from his bed.

“Hi all! I’m home. The surgery went very well,” said Weidman. “The original plan of surgery was to take out a butterfly fracture on the tibia bone and secure the fibula with a plate and screws because it was not healing correctly. Apparently, when they opened my leg up, the fibula was more of a problem than expected, requiring a longer surgery and more hardware.” “I do not have any pain right now because I have a nerve block on my leg which can last up to 48 hours,” he continued.

Deciding Future Fight Career

Additionally, he shared that he would continue to update his fans and loyal supporters on his various social media platforms. As far as continuing to fight, he shared that if he is confident with his leg, he will continue to fight, especially if he feels like he can get back to championship form.

Do fans think that Chris Weidman should return to the octagon once he is healed? Or, should he enjoy a historic career in the sport and retire?