(Video) Chris Weidman Apologizes To Anderson Silva For Lack Of Empathy After Leg Break

Chris Weidman felt obligated to offer Anderson Silva an apology.

Weidman is currently recovering from a leg break suffered against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 back in April after the latter checked his lowkick attempt.

It was a cruel twist of fate, especially as Weidman was on the other end of a leg break back in 2013 when he checked Silva’s lowkick which resulted in a leg break for the former middleweight king.

And now that he knows what the experience is like, he felt an apology was in order for “The Spider” who happened to be the first guest on his podcast.

“The first thing that popped into my head when I broke my leg, as soon as I hit the ground — actually as soon as I looked at my leg and I seen it flop around — the first thing that went in my head was, ‘I cannot believe…’ Like, I thought about you,” Weidman said. “I thought about, ‘this is Anderson Silva. Like, my leg looked like Anderson Silva’s leg. What the hell? There’s no way that’s my leg right now.’ And then it’s like, all of a sudden the pain’s coming in. And I remember when it happened with you, I didn’t know your leg broke as soon as it happened. I thought you were just in pain. “I circled around and I remember hearing the screaming, like someone was being murdered, and then I came over and I saw you holding your leg. And I just could not believe it. And as time went on, I tried to get in touch with you that week, I felt terrible about it, but as time went, on you kind of forget. And I feel terrible now, because now I understand the pain that you went through, all the trials and tribulations that you went through, and it just makes me empathize with you so much more, with those situations. And to be honest — I’ve never even said this out loud but it’s been on my mind really since this happened, but I want to apologize to you.”

Silva Accepts Weidman Apology

Silva being the classy individual that he is unsurprisingly accepted Weidman’s apology.

“Don’t worry about that, because I know everything that happened to you in the moment when I broke my leg, I know you don’t realize [what happened],” Silva responded. “[You knew] I was feeling pain but not broke my leg. But I want you to understand, don’t say sorry. Because when the people judge, [they] don’t understand what happened inside.”

You can watch the full clip below:

Chris Weidman apologized during a powerful conversation with Anderson Silva, who was the first guest on Weidman’s new show “Won’t Back Down.” (via @chrisweidman) pic.twitter.com/X44Vyc9Yr4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2021

All in all, a very wholesome moment in mixed martial arts.