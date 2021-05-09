Michelle Waterson Addresses Main Event Loss: “I’ll be back! Love you all”

Michelle Waterson may have lost during her main event against Marina Rodriguez, but her spirits remain high. Despite the loss, Waterson knows that she’ll be back in the octagon again to do what she loves.

UFC Vegas 26

Waterson was one half of the main event during UFC Vegas 26 last night. Although the women’s flyweight showdown against Rodriguez rivaled a Canelo Alvarez boxing match, fans still tuned in to see the action.

In the early rounds of the fight, Rodriguez set the tone. She used her length and accurate striking to back up Waterson, avoiding grappling exchanges. However, as the war continued, Michelle found her timing and was able to land significant leg licks, as well as an onslaught of kicks in the later rounds.

Nonetheless, her effort was celebrated by the enthusiasts in attendance and the fans watching at home. Unfortunately for Michelle, the result of the fight ended in a loss. Marina was able to win the fight by unanimous decision.

Waterson Addresses Loss

After the fight, Waterson took to social media to tell her fans that she will be back. Furthermore, she wanted to thank everyone in her corner for their support.

“Thank you for the dance @marinarodriguezmma (Marina Rodriguez) one hell of a fight. Thank you @ufc (UFC) for giving me the opportunity to perform under the lights! Thank you to all my friends, family, and fans for always having my back!! Every time I step into the octagon, I step out a better person. I’ll be back! Love you all,” wrote Waterson.

Quest for UFC Gold

When Waterson returns to the cage, it’ll more than likely be a return back to the strawweight division. After all, Waterson was severely undersized against Rodriguez and is usually the smaller fighter in fights taking place in the 115lb division.

After the setback, Waterson will continue her mission to acquire UFC gold.