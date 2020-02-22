How To Watch UFC Auckland ‘Felder vs. Hooker’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC Fight Night 168 Tonight On ESPN+

UFC is returning to business tonight (Sat., Feb. 22, 2020) with UFC Fight Night 168, which goes down from inside Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the main headliner, a lightweight contender’s Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will collide. Meanwhile, in the co-headling act, Jimmy Crute will face Michal Oleksiejczuk in a Light Heavyweight action.

Felder and Hooker are two of the most talented prospects in a lightweight division.

Felder is coming off two wins over the likes of James Vick and Edson Barboza. He won his last five bouts out of six fights. “The Irish Dragon” recent defeat during this run came against Mike Perry at Welterweight. Also, Felder made a career for himself outside the cage and became UFC’s best commentators. His striking game is still one of the best and needs to bring on his “A” game to pull a win tonight.

Hooker is also coming off back to back wins over the likes of James Vick and Al Iaquinta. He is 6-1 at 155 pounds since 2017, with only defeat during this run came to Brazilian sensation Edson Barboza. “The Hangman” is currently ranked no. 7, one point behind to Felder, who’s no. 6 now. Top 5 in the division also getting their horns polished to get a shot at title including Dustin Poirier, Justin Gatheje, Tony Ferguson who’s taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov this April in Brooklyn as well Conor Mcgregor is always in line. So both Hooker and Felder need to put a game tonight if either one wants to join the above party.

The co-headliner contenders Jimmy Crute and Michal Oleksiejczuk both are coming off submission defeats, and getting a top spot in the card is a bit awkward.

Also in the main card, Karolina Kowalkiewicz will meet Xiaonan Yan in a 115-pound bout.

Preliminary bouts to begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ which is followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ as well.

Check out below UFC Fight Night 168 fight card:

Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

115 lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Xiaonan Yan

265 lbs.: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli

155 lbs.: Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

145 lbs.: Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Jalin Turner vs. Josh Culibao

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek

170 lbs.: Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter

125 lbs.: Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Loma Lookboonmee

125 lbs.: Shana Dobson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

If you don’t know, now you know. #UFCAuckland is LIVE TOMORROW on @espn+ at 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/fgbC2cDX9R — Dana White (@danawhite) February 22, 2020