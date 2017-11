This fight will never die. 2017 was crazy so maybe 2018 can just be bat shit crazy. It’s nearly 2018 and Cris Cyborg is still running down Ronda Rousey.

A future Bellator story line has already been written ‘Cyborg will call out Ronda in 2022’.

Unless you want to wait four more years, here’s a new interview where Cris Cyborg calls out Ronda Rousey; again.