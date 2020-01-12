Walt Harris Makes Long Awaited Return After Family Tragedy

Walt Harris to Return to Action Sometime Near April

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris will be making his long-awaited return to the UFC octagon. After an unfortunate family tragedy took his daughter from him, Harris made the decision to withdraw from a bout against Alistair Overeem at UFC DC. The fight was expected to headline the event, but at the time Harris placed all of his focus on finding his daughter. After news broke that Harris’s daughter was deceased, his world was turned upside now. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Harris will be making his long-awaited return. And, the fight is expected to happen sometime near April.

The Story of Aniah Blanchard

The entire MMA world studied the case of Aniah Blanchard. First, it was reported that Blanchard went missing. Then, reports floated around that human remains found could be hers. Lastly, the remains were confirmed to absolutely belong to Aniah. Additionally, it was thought she fought as best as she could to grab her attacker’s gun.

Ibraheem Yazeed, Aniah’s murderer, was charged with capital murder for the crime. Although the case is ongoing, it was clear that Harris would be taking a substantial break from his MMA career.

Now, Harris appears to be training once again. He posted an image on Instagram of himself back in the gym training with his partners.

Harris’ Manager Confirms Return

The caption simply reads, “Together we stand.” A mantra that Harris has lived by long before tragedy. Not only did Harris’ photo spark the possibility of his return, but his manager confirmed it.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Harris’ manager, Jason House confirmed that Walt would return. However, a specific card or opponent was never established. The only detail House revealed was that Walt was aiming to return sometime in April.

With the news now available for public consumption, who do fans believe Harris should fight in his return? Let us know in the comment section.