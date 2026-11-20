Jungle Fight president Wallid Ismail is outlining a larger 2027 schedule, describing a Brazilian expansion plan rather than a push to send more of his athletes abroad. In a November 19 interview with Marcelo Alonso published by Sherdog, he tied that ambition to the audience for his promotion’s prize-money tournaments.

Ismail said nearly 26 million Brazilians watched this year’s finals live on Rede Globo. That is his audience claim, not an independently audited figure. His proposed schedule would average three events a month if realized.

“For 2027, beyond the Grand Prix, our plan is to close a total of 36 events.”

Ismail Emphasizes Domestic Fighter Pay

He also claimed a roster approaching 2,000 fighters, with many receiving monthly salaries. Contrasting that recruitment with UFC cuts, Ismail argued that athletes could earn a living in Brazil without leaving for an overseas promotion. He separately rated Jungle Fight bantamweight champion Tiago Pereira above Petr Yan; that was the promoter’s assessment, not an established cross-promotional ranking.

Big plans and pointed criticism. Jungle Fight boss Wallid Ismail targets 36 events in 2027 while taking aim at the UFC.https://t.co/lwgnMohTTM via @alonsopvt — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) November 19, 2026

The tournament divisions were outlined earlier

The returning Jungle do Milhão competition is planned for men’s middleweight and women’s flyweight, with a combined prize pool of one million Brazilian reais. Each divisional winner would receive R$500,000. The money is a tournament prize allocation, not a salary promised to every athlete on the roster.

The division plans predate the latest interview. In an October 14 report, updated October 22, broadcaster Combate identified men’s middleweight at 84 kilograms as the intended 2027 category. Its account said the women’s tournament was expected to use flyweight at 57 kilograms after difficulty assembling a bantamweight field at 61 kilograms.

That earlier report also identified Leidiane Fernandes as the previous season’s women’s flyweight tournament winner. The next competition therefore represents a return to a division already used by the prize-money format, rather than the creation of women’s competition in the organization.

For the October finals, Combate listed Ernane Pimenta against Fabrício Bakai at welterweight and Nágila Goku against Bianca Sattelmayer at strawweight. Those were the listed pairings for the preceding tournament, not the announced participants in the proposed middleweight and flyweight brackets.

Pereira’s title credentials are documented in the promotion’s own written archive. Its December 16, 2025 description of Jungle Fight 143 records a third successful bantamweight defense against Davi Almeida, by rear-naked choke at 1:20. The archive listed him at 10-0 at that point. That is a dated record of his championship run, not verification that he would defeat the current UFC champion.

A dated event-by-event calendar and tournament entrants were not supplied in the interview.