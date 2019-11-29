Johnny Walker Challenges Chris Weidman, Weidman Responds

Johnny Walker Calls Out Chris Weidman to Fight Within 4 Months

Johnny Walker’s last UFC appearance left a bad taste inside of his mouth. Itching to compete again, Walker has taken the opportunity to call out former Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman. Weidman made it very clear on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that despite his recent showings, he still is looking to carry on fighting. Whether Chris will fight at 185 or 205lbs remains to be seen. But, Walker took advantage of the information and Weidman quickly responded.

Walker will be looking to bounce back from a poor octagon performance in his last fight. At UFC 244, Johnny suffered a TKO loss from Corey Anderson in the first round of their fight. Before suffering defeat, Walker was on a 9 fight win streak including 4 of those victories being under the Zuffa banner.

Also, Weidman will be looking to bounce back from defeat. Losing 5 of his last 6, Chris is still looking to press on with his fighting career. In his last bout, he lost to Dominick Reyes in his light heavyweight debut. The loss came by a method of knockout in the first round.

Chris had hopes that a victory over Reyes would elevate him to title contention. Despite the loss, Weidman made it clear that he would be looking to return to the octagon by February or March.

Walker Calls Out Weidman

Walker took to Twitter to let Weidman know that their timetables to return are aligned. Furthermore, Johnny took the opportunity to challenge Weidman to a fight in that timeframe. Weidman saw the message and immediately responded with class.

Hey ! Thanks for the call out! I will let you know when I decide what I wanna do next. https://t.co/7yjVHarPoZ — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 28, 2019

“Hey! Thanks for the call out! I will let you know when I decide what I wanna do next,” wrote Weidman in response to the callout.

Weidman vs Walker

It’s still not clear what Weidman is thinking of doing next in his career. During the interview, he made it very clear that he would either continue on in the light heavyweight division or return to the middleweight class.

With both fighters coming off knockout losses, would it make sense to match them together? Should Weidman remain at 205lbs and if so, should he face Walker?

Let us know in the comments below.