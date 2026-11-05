Waldo Cortes-Acosta Wants First-Round Finish Before Josh Hokit Confrontation

Waldo Cortes-Acosta wants to stop Johnny Walker immediately, then confront Josh Hokit. In a November 5 written UFC interview with Simon Head, he outlined a pressure-based route back into contention.

He said he accepted roughly ten days out, regardless of the opponent, after two others declined. He considers limited preparation advantageous because rivals must adjust to his power.

Pressure First, Then New York

His plan is to close space and drive Walker backward. After criticizing Volkov’s movement and Blaydes’ control, he acknowledged Walker could attack wildly or cautiously. He sees opportunity, not a favor to UFC.

I need to knock out this guy in the first round. Then next we have a fight in New York.

The trip and proposed confrontation are conditional ambitions, not an announced Hokit fight or promised title shot.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta in UFC’s November 3 short-notice buildup post.

Hokit already has a different assignment. The UFC lists him against champion Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden on November 14. That places the New York event one week after Cortes-Acosta’s Las Vegas appearance. His interest in seeing Hokit therefore concerns a fighter preparing for a championship contest, rather than an opponent waiting without a booking.

Always ready to answer the call 📞

@WaldoCortesUFC is ready to make the most out of another short notice opportunity at #UFCVegas124! [ NOV 7 | 8pmET LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/SDzLVm9Hsz — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2026

The Numbers Behind The Pressure Plan

The 35-year-old Dominican is listed at 17-4, with nine knockout victories, one submission and five first-round finishes. His UFC profile identifies him as a striker training at UKF Gym. It also lists a 78-inch reach, which is four inches shorter than Walker’s. Closing that distance is a concrete challenge behind the forward-pressure approach he described.

Across his UFC statistical sample, Cortes-Acosta has landed 5.03 significant strikes per minute while absorbing 3.44, with 48 percent striking accuracy and 55 percent significant-strike defense. Those are career UFC averages, not a prediction for Saturday. The same profile lists 70 percent takedown defense; no single percentage establishes how this particular matchup will unfold.

Action footage shared by UFC on November 3; not the upcoming Walker fight.

His recent results give the comeback plan its urgency. The UFC’s event preview records a second-round stoppage of Derrick Lewis in January, followed by decision defeats to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. That is a two-fight losing streak, not a continuing run of knockouts. The same preview places him sixth in the media rankings and eighth in the separate Meta rankings, a distinction worth keeping when assessing his position.

Walker Brings A Different Heavyweight Test

Walker’s UFC record lists the October 3 knockout of Mick Parkin at 3:35 of the first round. Saturday consequently represents a 35-day turnaround from that appearance. The Brazilian is listed at 23 wins and ten losses, with 18 knockout wins and three submissions. His 82-inch reach presents a different physical problem from simply matching another heavyweight punch for punch.

Walker’s profile reports 3.98 significant strikes landed and 2.99 absorbed per minute, with 56 percent accuracy. Those figures cover his UFC sample across weight classes, not a long-established heavyweight record. They should not be mistaken for evidence that the recent move up guarantees him the same results against an experienced divisional opponent.

When Cortes-Acosta Faces Walker

The already-confirmed main event takes place November 7 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The current UFC event page lists prelims for 5 p.m. Eastern and the main card for 8 p.m. Eastern, both on Paramount+ in the United States. Cortes-Acosta must address that assignment before any possible New York confrontation.