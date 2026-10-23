Alexander Volkov Asks Dana White For Title-Shot Path At UFC 333 Presser

Alexander Volkov turned questioner at Thursday’s UFC 333 press conference, asking Dana White how to secure a heavyweight title opportunity. The UFC boss directed him to matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.

The exchange began with the Russian jokingly introducing himself as a newcomer and seeking Alexander Volkanovski’s advice. The featherweight champion encouraged him and complimented his hair.

Keep doing what you’re doing, that’s what I reckon.

White asked about his experience and age. When Volkanovski approached the UFC boss, White said:

He thought I didn’t know. He’s trying to help me.

No championship booking was announced.

Holy shit. Alexander Volkov is 14-5 in the UFC and he had no idea who he was? This can’t be real. pic.twitter.com/gW9FfhV8S4 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 22, 2026

Kuniev Comes Before Any Championship Opportunity

The immediate obstacle is Rizvan Kuniev on Saturday’s main card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Their October 24 matchup brings together heavyweights who have shared a training environment but offer different accounts of what that connection means.

In his earlier fight-week interview, Volkov recalled welcoming Kuniev for sparring and technical work. He initially questioned the assignment, then accepted it with other leading contenders occupied. His tactical assessment recognized a durable opponent who advances into exchanges before seeking clinches and takedowns; he backed his own technical variety.

He also acknowledged that entertainment depends on how two styles interact. That qualification matters alongside his public push for a championship chance: his stated immediate responsibility was to handle the opponent already booked, not present a subsequent fight as settled.

Kuniev, meanwhile, rejected the idea that their sparring created a close personal obligation. He said they met while he helped Magomed Ankalaev prepare in Las Vegas, distinguishing Ankalaev’s friendship with Volkov from his own relationship. He cautioned that training sessions can involve injured or underprepared partners, rather than revealing everything about a competitive matchup. He also said Ankalaev had not helped with this camp, separating their earlier training connection from his preparation for Saturday.

Kuniev targeted Volkov’s No. 2 position and expected to exploit weaknesses across the striking, grappling and pace. He was willing to accept a title fight or another contender afterward, leaving that choice to the promotion.

Other Heavyweights Already Have Their Assignments

Ciryl Gane is scheduled to defend against Josh Hokit, who has responded publicly to Volkov, at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden next month. Sergei Pavlovich is paired with Alex Pereira at UFC 335 in December, illustrating the competing commitments around the division.

Volkov’s recent results provide his sporting case. UFC’s fight-week profile credited him with six wins in seven appearances, with the exception a disputed split-decision defeat against Gane. The experience behind his mock-newcomer introduction is substantial: the same profile listed 40 victories from 51 professional appearances.