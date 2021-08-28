Alexander Volkanovski: Jake Paul Can Box But Tyron Woodley Can ‘Definitely’ Get Late Finish

Alexander Volkanovski is expecting Tyron Woodley to get the job done against Jake Paul.

Woodley will make his professional boxing debut when he faces Paul in the headliner of Showtime’s upcoming pay-per-view event taking place Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Despite having a destructive right hand and being a former UFC welterweight champion, many have Woodley as an underdog with even certain MMA fighters expecting Paul to come out on top.

That said, there are some in the combat sports world who are backing “The Chosen One” and current UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski is one of them.

Volkanovski: Woodley Can Definitely Get A Late Finish

While “The Great” did make sure to give Paul plaudits for actually being able to box, he believes Woodley will eventually come out on top — especially if the fight goes into the latter rounds.

“This is a big step up for Jake Paul. Jake Paul can box, though — you got to give him credit, he can decently box,” Volkanovski told James Lynch. “But at the same time, do I think that he’s going to knock out Tyron Woodley? I don’t think so, and Tyron Woodley’s a dangerous guy. If he’s fit, if Tyron Woodley’s fit, and it goes into the later rounds, Tyron can definitely get the finish in the later rounds. “So man, I’m going to have to go with Tyron Woodley. I don’t know how he’s training, but surely he’s thinking, ‘f*ck I can’t let this guy beat me. I’m going to be busting my ass,’ you know what I mean? So I feel like Tyron Woodley will get it done. … A lot of people just think Jake’s going to win. Obviously, he knows how to throw ’em but this is a whole different ball game even from Ben Askren to Tyron Woodley in a boxing match is a whole different level. Again, we’ll see what happens, but I feel like Tyron Woodley will get the job done.”

