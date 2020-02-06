Alexander Volkanovski Responds To Korean Zombie, Mocks Knockout Loss To Yair Rodriguez

Volkanovski Takes Dig At Zombie

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski responded to Korean Zombie’s recent dig at him by bringing up his knockout defeat to Yair Rodriguez.

Volkanovski and Zombie have been going back-and-forth with each other ever since the latter defeated Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan in December. Of late, Zombie has even been claiming that Volkanovski is scared to face him.

On Wednesday, he went one step further and said Volkanovski had “pillows for hands” and that his last knockout was 10 years ago.

Of course, all that is false as Volkanovski only knocked out Chad Mendes in December 2018. Adding to that, “The Great” only made his mixed martial arts debut in May 2012 which was less than 10 years ago.

And so, the champion decided to retort back with facts as he mocked Zombie’s last-second knockout defeat to Rodriguez back in November 2018.

“Wasn’t even training MMA 10 years ago,” Volkanovski wrote. “I know I haven’t been knock[ed] out cold in the last 10 years!”

Although Zombie has a good claim for a title shot with three wins in his last four, it appears former featherweight champion Max Holloway will get his rematch first. At least, according to UFC president Dana White.