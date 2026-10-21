Volkanovski Backs Himself Against Evloev In Five Rounds Without Strikes

Alexander Volkanovski believes he could beat Movsar Evloev even if striking were removed from their contest. At Wednesday’s UFC 333 media day, the featherweight champion went beyond predicting that he would stop takedowns: he backed himself over five rounds of wrestling and grappling alone.

That was a hypothetical assessment, not a separate match announcement. His immediate assignment remains the UFC 333 title defense against Evloev in Abu Dhabi. The question concerned how the challenger’s wrestling would translate against a champion whose confidence extends to exchanges on the mat.

Respect for the wrestling, confidence in the escape

Speaking in the UFC’s October 21 media-day broadcast, Volkanovski described Evloev’s wrestling as among the best in the promotion and the strongest in their division. He nevertheless felt that strength would not decide this particular matchup, saying he would favor himself even in the no-strikes scenario.

He explained the distinction this way:

“I think he’s got great wrestling, but when it comes to MMA and all that sort of stuff, it’s just, it’s not enough.”

His argument did not depend on claiming that Evloev could never complete a takedown. Volkanovski said he would stay composed if grounded and work back to standing. He also predicted that attempts to inflict damage would loosen the challenger’s control and give him an opportunity to escape. Simply holding on, he believed, would not solve that problem either.

Volkanovski repeatedly qualified that confidence with respect for Evloev as a fighter and wrestler. He framed the issue as a specific stylistic fit rather than a dismissal of the unbeaten challenger’s ability against other featherweights. The distinction also separates his prediction from Evloev’s earlier promise to keep pursuing takedowns: both men expect those exchanges, but they disagree over who benefits from them.

Studying what follows the first technique

Asked separately about preparation and fight intelligence, the champion described examining the branches that follow an opponent’s initial move. His team studies likely positions, then adjusts the responses around what he can do there. He said that work includes considering options an opponent has not yet shown in competition, rather than preparing only for familiar sequences.

For Volkanovski, understanding a technique means knowing why it succeeds, how to prevent it and what can be added afterward. That explanation supplied the preparation behind his composure claim; it was not a public demonstration that any particular escape would necessarily work on Evloev.

He also distinguished readiness for a long fight from wanting one. When asked about drawing the challenger into the later rounds, he preferred a quick finish, linking that ambition to sparing his wife a prolonged stressful evening after their anniversary. He still said he was prepared for a difficult fight if it developed that way.

The champion’s recent discussion of training adjustments at 38 addressed managing workload. Wednesday’s technical explanation focused instead on recognizing the next option once a grappling exchange has already begun.