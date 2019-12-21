UFC Fight Night 165 Results: Volkan Oezdemir Split Decisions Aleksandar Rakic (Highlights)

Volkan Oezdemir Edges Out Aleksandar Rakic In A Violent Stand-Up Affair

UFC Fight Night 165 mixed martial arts (MMA) event is taking place live now (Saturday, December 21, 2019) from inside Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

The 205-pound affair between the all-time greatest Austrian MMA Octagon warrior Aleksandar Rakic and the former light heavyweight title contender Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir co-headlines the event.

Aleksandar Rakic exits first, wearing blue gloves, a white hoodie, and black trousers. Volkan Oezdemir sports dark blue hoodie and trousers, and red gloves.

Rakic has a reach advantage. The referee is Greg Kleynjans. We’re underway!

Round 1

Fighters touch gloves. Rakic keeps his hands high, lands three punches in a row, goes for a flying knee. Standing guillotine choke Rakic, Oezdemir does a great reversal. He has booth under-hooks in. Aleksandar lands knees to the body.

Volkan is against the fence, he is eating knees. Foot stomps. Fighters separate. Low kick. Big middle kick, Volkan caught the leg, but Rakic was able to survive. Good uppercut. Sidekick to the knee.

Low kick. Rakic evades the right cross. Both fighters swinging wildly. 1-2 Rakic, low kick Oezdemir. Single-leg takedown attempt, good sweep by Rakic. Volkan is on his knees, Aleksandar on his back. Oezdemir got up, now he is on the fence, lands elbows. Big hook Rakic, Oezdemir ducks under. Volkan is cut under his right eye.

Both fighters landing haymakers. Awesome uppercut Rakic, he ate big right hand too. Left low kick. Right low kick Volkan. Flying knee attempt Volkan, Rakic counters with right cross. 10-9 Rakic.

Round 2

Good front hand Rakic. Low kick Volkan, and another one. Rakic fires back. Big right hand Rakic. Aleksandar’s left leg is swollen due to low kicks. Another low kick lands for Oezdemir.

Rakic should start checking kicks. Three big punches Oezdemir. Rakic’s left leg looks very bad. Aleksandar switches stance and retreats. He hits the elbow. Oezdemir lands two body shots. Single-leg Rakic, Volkan defends well. Clinch and foot stomps.

Elbows. Fighters separate, Rakic lands a right hook. More punches. Low kick to the swollen leg. Rakic attempts single-leg, great defense by the Swiss. Low kick. Big punches on both sides. Low kick to the leg. Rakic fires back.

Volkan checks low kick. Rakic ducks under the left hook. Low kick. And another one. Body punch Aleksandar. 10-9 Volkan.

Round 3

Low kick. Rakic advances forward. Good exchange on both sides, more low kicks. Oezdemir controls the center, three clean punches Rakic, he clinches up. One under-hook in, knees to the stomach, Rakic batters Oezdemir.

Knees to the thigh. Foot stomps. The ref warns them to stay away from grabbing the fence. Oezdemir escapes. Low kick. Right-hand lands. 1-2 Aleksandar. Good jab counter. Low kick. Right uppercut Rakic.

Aleksandar goes for a takedown, stuffed. Volkan goes forward, Rakic lands countershots. Big left hand Oezdemir.

1-2 Rakic, Oezdemir lands a low kick plus body shot. Oezdemir presses him against the fence, but Rakic evades and lands three clinch punches. But Volkan’s chin is made of iron. Low kick. Very close fight.

High kick blocked. Double-leg attempt Rakic, Oezdemir lands elbows against the fence. Very even round. I have no idea who won… 10-10?

Final Result: 29-28 Rakic, 29-28 Oezdemir, 29-28 Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir improves the score to 17-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC, Aleksandar Rakic drops to 12-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC.