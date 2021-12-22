Vitor Belfort vs. Chad Dawson On Tap For Triad Combat 2

The sequel to Triller’s inaugural Triad Combat event is only getting bigger.

Triad Combat Part II

Vitor Belfort will compete under the Triller banner, but this time it won’t be boxing. Instead, Belfort will throw his hat into the ‘triad’. He draws former boxing champion Chad Dawson in his next fight.

The matchup was confirmed by Triller officials. However, the date is still yet to be decided. The news was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Belfort Is Back

Belfort bursts through the scene once again, after last defeating Evander Holyfield in September. He starched the legend in round 1. The former UFC Champion was supposed to face another, younger boxer in Oscar De La Hoya, but that fell through to COVID-19 protocols.

Should this fight not fizzle out, Belfort will have the chance to fight the 39 year-old Dawson.

Chad Dawson

Dawson returns, coming off a two-year layoff. His last fight came in October 2019. Dawson is a former multi-division champion in boxing with wins over the likes of Antonio Tarver and Bernard Hopkins.

He looks not only to get his first win inside Triad Combat, but to also add a former UFC Champion to his great resume in combat sports.

The two will collide in early 2022, on the same card as Kubrat Pulev vs. Junior Dos Santos.