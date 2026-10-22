Virna Jandiroba Targets Early-2027 Mackenzie Dern Trilogy

Virna Jandiroba wants a third fight with Mackenzie Dern early next year, but Tatiana Suarez stands between her and that ambition. In an interview published October 22, the Brazilian outlined a January-or-February target rather than announcing an agreed title opportunity.

Speaking to Sherdog, Jandiroba said that timing would suit her because Dern had discussed defending in those months. She doubted Zhang Weili would return soon, presenting that as her own assessment of the division, not a confirmed decision from the former champion.

“I only need one week of rest after this fight, and I’ll be ready for the rematch in January or February.”

Jandiroba said she had completed two training camps for Suarez and benefited from Demian Maia’s experience against elite wrestlers. She anticipates a demanding meeting of wrestling and jiu-jitsu, describing the matchup as a collision between grappling specialists.

Suarez comes first on November 7

The scheduled bout is November 7 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Jandiroba enters with a 23-4 professional record against Suarez’s 12-1. It gives her the chance to follow April’s unanimous-decision win over Tabatha Ricci with a second consecutive victory rather than asking for an immediate rematch off a defeat.

The title ambition predates this interview. In a June 18 post, Jandiroba proposed Suarez as the matchup to determine the next challenger after Dern’s announced fight with Gillian Robertson. That earlier statement is reproduced below as background, not as a new booking announcement.

After Mackenzie vs Gillian has been announced, I think Tatiana and I should be the fight to decide the next one to that shot!! #Carcará #UFCstrawweight @Mickmaynard2 @tatianaufc pic.twitter.com/S4gZKHAmJe — Virna Jandiroba (@VirnaJandiroba) June 18, 2026

Why the grappling matchup matters

The UFC’s official record book, last updated October 18, places Suarez first among active strawweights in control-time percentage at 58.6%. Jandiroba is fourth at 43.3%. The table uses a minimum of five UFC appearances, so these are career measures within that filtered group, not odds or a forecast for their fight.

Jandiroba leads the same active division in accumulated top-position time at 1:01:53, while Suarez is listed fifth at 45:12. In top-position percentage, Suarez is second at 43.1% and Jandiroba fourth at 35.8%. Those different totals and percentages should not be confused: more accumulated time does not mean a greater share of every fight spent on top.

The numbers give substance to the stylistic question surrounding this contest. Both have repeatedly established prolonged ground positions, but their past success does not settle who will dictate where this particular fight takes place. Jandiroba’s remarks identify preparation for that problem, not proof she has already solved it.

Two Dern defeats remain in the background

Dern beat Jandiroba by unanimous decision in December 2020, then won their October 2025 rematch over five rounds for the vacant strawweight championship. Her overall professional record includes fourteen submission victories, compared with one knockout and eight decisions, underscoring how important her ground game has been throughout her career. Between those meetings, Jandiroba put together a five-fight winning streak that included an armbar finish against Amanda Lemos and a decision over Yan Xiaonan.

A third meeting would therefore be a chance to reverse two prior results, not a rubber match between fighters with one win apiece. For now, the immediate assignment remains Suarez; January and February are the window Jandiroba would welcome if the title picture opens in her favor.