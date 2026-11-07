Virna Jandiroba Credits Dern Title Camp With Growth Before Suarez Test

Virna Jandiroba credits preparation for her failed championship bid with changing her mentality, and says her third camp for Tatiana Suarez has involved her deepest study of an opponent.

In Simon Head’s November 6 written UFC interview, the Brazilian distinguished the three attempts: injury interrupted the first almost immediately, the second involved substantial preparation, and this one was complete. Fight-week anxiety persists, although procedures feel more familiar before her fourteenth UFC appearance.

She valued personal growth during the Dern camp more than the 25 minutes of exchanges on fight night. Against Suarez, she expects ground action but considers integration of disciplines decisive:

I think it’s gonna be a lot about who can mix it better

Her ideal ending is a submission. Another victory, she believes, would improve her championship prospects; she explicitly stopped short of claiming it guarantees a title shot.

The Positions She Could Not Turn Into Damage Against Dern

UFC’s official account of their October 25, 2025 championship rematch describes a problem beyond simply getting another accomplished grappler down. Jandiroba secured takedowns but struggled to progress, inflict damage or threaten submissions. Dern remained active underneath and connected with the more consequential standing blows.

That five-round meeting at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi ended with Dern winning the vacant strawweight championship by unanimous decision. They had already shared three rounds in December 2020, when Dern also won on the cards. The second defeat therefore came against an opponent with whom Jandiroba already had considerable competitive experience.

"I see myself submitting Tatiana." Virna Jandiroba (@VirnaJandiroba) is sticking to her bread and butter as she looks to make her way back into a title fight. #UFCVegas124 Read here ➡️: https://t.co/47gZFXFzlD — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 7, 2026

Her return against Tabatha Ricci on April 4, 2026 produced a different outcome. UFC’s finalized scorecards record a unanimous decision of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28. That completed three-round assignment at Meta APEX restored a winning result after the championship loss, rather than giving her an immediate rematch.

Suarez Presents A Different Finishing Pattern

Jandiroba’s official profile lists fourteen submission victories among her 23 wins, with seven rear-naked chokes and five armbars accounting for most of them. Her other submissions came by triangle and arm-triangle. All four professional defeats have gone to decisions; she has never been stopped. Her career rates stand at 3.13 takedowns and 1.39 submission attempts per fifteen minutes, while a 73 percent takedown-defense figure provides another element of the positional contest.

Suarez brings seven submission victories in a 13-1 record. Her most recent finish was a rear-naked choke against Loopy Godinez at 2:29 of round two on April 11. Earlier UFC wins included guillotines against Jessica Andrade and Montana De La Rosa, so the submission threat is not confined to one hold or position.

The American’s official statistics also credit her with 175 significant ground strikes, 54 percent of her recorded significant connections. Her average of 4.52 takedowns per fifteen minutes describes her established ability to create exchanges on the mat. Those career measures do not establish how Saturday’s contest will unfold against another specialist.

The November 7 Las Vegas card places the strawweights beneath Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker at Meta APEX. Paramount+ carries the United States broadcast, with preliminaries at 5 p.m. Eastern and the main card at 8 p.m. Eastern. No individual start time is assigned to their bout.