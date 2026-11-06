Vinicius Oliveira vs. Pat Sabatini Reported For January 23 UFC Event

Vinicius Oliveira’s next step at featherweight is reportedly a meeting with Pat Sabatini on January 23, 2027. The proposed matchup would put a recent arrival to the division opposite an opponent who has won four consecutive UFC appearances, without an announced location for the event.

Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana first named the pairing in a November 3 written post. His announcement graphic identified the January date, while the accompanying Portuguese text explicitly said the venue had not been confirmed. It also described this as Oliveira’s second fight at featherweight, rather than a return to bantamweight.

Nolan King subsequently reported that two people familiar with the booking had confirmed it to MMA Junkie. They requested anonymity because the promotion had not announced the contest. That report named the META Apex in Las Vegas as the leading venue option, not an established destination. No headlining position or title stakes have been confirmed.

BREAKING NEWS! Em sua segunda luta no peso pena, Vinicius LokDog enfrenta Pat Sabatini, número 7 no ranking da Meta. Luta boa para o gaúcho? O local do evento ainda não foi confirmado. pic.twitter.com/3fqVNOrhw4 — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) November 3, 2026

A second assignment at 145 pounds

Oliveira’s move up followed the first defeat of his UFC career. Mario Bautista submitted him with a rear-naked choke at 4:46 of the second round on February 7. That bantamweight main event interrupted a four-win start to his promotional run and is a different assignment from the proposed January featherweight contest.

The Brazilian returned against Andre Fili on June 20 and secured a striking stoppage with four seconds remaining in Round 2. The UFC awarded their back-and-forth contest Fight of the Night, giving Oliveira an immediate successful appearance in his new division rather than leaving him to enter another matchup on a losing streak.

The promotion lists him at 24-4 overall, with 17 knockout victories and two submissions. Those finishing numbers explain one side of the proposed pairing: a fighter whose professional wins have overwhelmingly come through strikes now faces an opponent with a markedly different distribution of finishes.

Their UFC statistical profiles further outline that contrast. Sabatini averages 4.27 takedowns per 15 minutes, against Oliveira’s 1.27. Oliveira lands 5.44 significant strikes per minute, compared with Sabatini’s 1.69. Those are recorded UFC averages rather than a prediction of the January fight, but they show the different ways these men have operated inside the Octagon.

Sabatini brings a sustained run

Sabatini’s latest win came against William Gomis at UFC 328 on May 9. All three judges favored him, with two cards of 30-27 and another of 29-28. It followed unanimous decisions over Chepe Mariscal in November 2025 and Joanderson Brito in April of that year.

The streak began with a first-round rear-naked choke against Jonathan Pearce in October 2024. Sabatini’s official profile lists a 22-5 record, including 12 submission victories compared with two knockouts. He trains at Marquez MMA, while Oliveira represents Sombra Team MMA. Their finishing histories provide a concrete contrast without assuming how a fight that has not happened will unfold.

Marcel Dorff also identified the January 23 matchup in a November 5 written post, crediting Viana’s initial report. He labelled the UFC Vegas 125 designation as rumored. That event name therefore remains separate from the reported opponent and date; a confirmed venue and the bout’s place on the eventual card are still outstanding.