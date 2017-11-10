MMA Rundown

Video: Xuewen Peng just hit a rawesome German Suplex knockout at ONE Championship

·
0 0 424 0
Share9
+1

The only way Xuewen Peng could top this German Suplex knockout would be if he turned it a multiple rolling German suplex sequence. Then again that would be manslaughter.

So thanks for not going 100% pro wrestling Peng.

From today’s ONE event in Manila, Philippines, here’s Xuewen Peng going Brock Lesnar on his opponent.

Suplex City 4 Life.

mm
Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
Share9
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

Aung La Nsang openweight
MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments