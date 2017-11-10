Video: Xuewen Peng just hit a rawesome German Suplex knockout at ONE Championship
The only way Xuewen Peng could top this German Suplex knockout would be if he turned it a multiple rolling German suplex sequence. Then again that would be manslaughter.
So thanks for not going 100% pro wrestling Peng.
From today’s ONE event in Manila, Philippines, here’s Xuewen Peng going Brock Lesnar on his opponent.
suplex KO !
Xuewen Peng KOs Phat Soda (ONE) pic.twitter.com/bHJvipkd6L
— Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) November 10, 2017
Suplex City 4 Life.