Video: Xuewen Peng just hit a rawesome German Suplex knockout at ONE Championship

The only way Xuewen Peng could top this German Suplex knockout would be if he turned it a multiple rolling German suplex sequence. Then again that would be manslaughter.

So thanks for not going 100% pro wrestling Peng.

From today’s ONE event in Manila, Philippines, here’s Xuewen Peng going Brock Lesnar on his opponent.

suplex KO !

Xuewen Peng KOs Phat Soda (ONE) pic.twitter.com/bHJvipkd6L — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) November 10, 2017

Suplex City 4 Life.