TJ Dillashaw’s brother versus The Shallow King, book it in 2018 UFC. If there wasn’t enough layers to the Team Alpha Male beef with TJ Dillashaw here’s another.

Moments after Dillashaw became a two-time UFC champion, Dilla-bro started talking shit to Cody Garbrandt. Oh and Garbrandt was mad.

So mad he rushed at TJ Dillashaw’s brother and the rest of his corner. Check the video.