Video: “Thug” Rose Namajunas Makes Joanna Jędrzejczyk Tap to Strikes

“Thug” Rose Namajunas is an unshakable gangster.

Watch her absolutely crack Joanna (Former) Champion and follow up with the most brutal ground and pound the 115 division has ever seen.

In a typical MMA move, it s the matchup that was supposed to be easiest for Joanna that ends her reign. Just as it seemed her star was about to shine brightest, Rose took it all away from her. It couldn’t have been done more savagely.

The Boogeywoman is coming for you JJ

Thug Rose just shocked the WORLD#UFC217 pic.twitter.com/J17PUZP2T8 — AMG (@aRwarriorX) November 5, 2017

I’m not crying. You’re crying.

To cap all this awesomeness off, Rose Namajunas hopped on Fox Sports 1 and laid down the real talk. I don’t think Fox Sports hosts quite now how to handle this level of honesty.

If Rose Namajunas started a cult, I’d join immediately.