Video: Nik Lentz Calls Out Dan Lambert and All of ATT in an Epic Post-Fight Speech

We have seen plenty of call outs by UFC fighters during post-fight speeches over the years. But during UFC Fight Night 121 from Sydney, Australia, “The Carny” Nik Lentz laid out something wholly different.

Lentz called out Dan Lambert and the entire camp of American Top Team. Fuck yes.

"I got $50k that no one on ATT can beat me. 💰💰💰 on the table right now. Line 'em up like Mortal Kombat!" – Nik Lentz https://t.co/EJIJF0Lasf — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 19, 2017

He wants to bet Dan Lambert $50,000 no one at ATT can beat him? Amazing. “Line ’em up. From the bottom, to the top, like Mortal Kombat.” Jesus Christ, Nik Lentz this is almost making me forgive you for all that MAGA shit you post on Twitter (not quite though).

Whether you agree with his politics or not, you have to be happy that Nik Lentz has moved away from the poetry gimmick. That was getting tired as fuck. But this Nik Lentz, choking out former Bellator champions and telling Dan Lambert he’s putting money on the table? I can get behind this.

Check out his guillotine choke finish over Will Brooks.