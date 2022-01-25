(Video) MMA Pioneer Don Frye Punches Fan At UFC 270

Don Frye is out fighting again.

UFC 270

And no, this isn’t another story where a old fighter comes out of retirement to fight in the cage. UFC Hall-of-famer, Don Frye had the intention of attending UFC 270 last weekend as a fan. He didn’t even want to fight Francis Ngannou that night (or maybe he did), which he has previously showed interest in doing.

However, being just a fan quickly changed when an argument with another attendee went south. He’d assault someone in Anaheim, as seen on a video by TMZ.

While watching Deveison Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 3, Frye would get into it with someone in the crowd. The former UFC fighter was arguing with another man for a minute or so. Two other men would get between the two, trying to separate them.

Old Man Strength

In the midst of the altercation, the 56 year-old Frye would ‘don’ his cowboy hat and proceed to punch the fan in the face.

They were separated immediately after that with the fighter and the fan going their separate ways. Frye would continue to talk trash to the other man as he speed-walked away from the retired fighter. The man was seen holding his nose as he fled the scene.

Talk about a night of fights.

Before this one-punch TKO, Frye last officially fought in 2011. He’d retire after suffering two losses back-to-back. 5 years later, Frye would be inducted into the UFC Hall-Of-Fame in 2016.