Video: Michael Bisping suffered 2 concussions in 3 weeks and we should all feel bad about his future quality of life

Shout out to UFC trailblazer Gary Goodridge and any other former MMA fighters suffering from CTE. We’re not doctors but Michael Bisping just had his brain concussed twice in the span of 21 days.

That is just not healthy.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma.

Repeatedly rocked by GSP on the feet before a choke shut out his lights, now a very violent knockout at the hands of Kelvin Gastelum.

The UFC, Bisping’s coaches, Bisping’s management team all failed him this morning in China. Somebody, anybody should have protected Michael Bisping from himself.