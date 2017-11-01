Video: Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal get heated at UFC fighter hotel, Gamebred calls him a faggot

Miami Hustle never die. Just book Jorge Masvidal and Michel Bisping in the late, great Kimbo Slice’s backyard and or Dada 5000’s homemade ring.

UFC 217 isn’t even here yet but now we want to Masvidal and Bisping throw blows in the UFC host hotel. From today as both fighters nearly throwing punches after a heat exchanged. Miami in late July kind of heat.

After every four letter diss is thrown by both men, for some reason Jorge Masvidal drops a gay slur at the end of the video.

Our man @Abraham_Kawa is on the scene in New York. Michael Bisping & Jorge Masvidal getting into it. This confrontation was inevitable. pic.twitter.com/z162M4JkO3 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) November 1, 2017

The slur almost makes us forget Masvidal’s “I got a six pack and eat cheeseburgers” line.