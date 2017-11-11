MMA Rundown

Video: Matt Brown Destroys Diego Sanchez with Elbow Knockout From Hell

In his maybe, maybe not retirement fight, Matt Brown delivered the most vicious elbow knockout in a career full of vicious elbows.

If this is his final fight, there would be no better way for it to end.

But the cold reality of MMA tells us we are likely to see Matt Brown in the cage again. Careers like Matt Brown’s end on other side of KO losses, unfortunately.

But here is to Matt Brown, and his career of being a bad ass, intense as hell motherfucker. Thanks for lighting it up one more time.

