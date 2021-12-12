(Video) Justin Gaethje And Charles Oliveira Embrace After UFC 269

For some people, respect is earned, not given.

And Still

This would be the case for Justin Gaethje, in the aftermath of UFC 269. In the main event, Oliveira would shock the world, submitting #1 contender Dustin Poirier in round 3.

The result would finally come after Oliveira was nearly finished in round 1 by Poirier. While ‘The Diamond’ shined bright early on, it would be Oliveira who got his hand raised, as ‘Do Bronx’ locked in a tight choke to defend his belt.

Oliveira went through a trial by fire, overcoming great adversity in his war against Poirier. It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje was impressed.

Gaethje Reacts

Gaethje wasn’t sure if Oliveira had much heart on him heading into this title fight. But boy, did Oliveira prove him wrong at UFC 269. Oliveira proved he has a huge will to win, a characteristic far greater than what he has shown in his prior losses. ‘The Highlight’ acknowledged this and would drum up a promo with the champ backstage.

“That was f*cking awesome.” Gaethje told Oliveira. “Honestly, it was awesome. That was absolutely beautiful. I have nothing but respect.”

Oliveira doesn’t understand English so his translator related Gaethje’s message to him. Oliveira wasn’t a fan of Gaethje’s trash talk against him, counting out his heart in recent interviews. However, it seems that idea is in the past after what Gaethje saw in the champion in Las Vegas.

All is well between the undisputed champion and the former interim champ.

Watch the full encounter here:

The two have been confirmed to be fighting next, per UFC President Dana White. Gaethje was made next in line for a title shot, after winning a ‘fight of the year’ candidate against Michael Chandler at UFC 268.