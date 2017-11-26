Video: Jimmie Rivera Releases Video of Sparing with Champion T.J. Dillashaw

It seems like Jimmie Rivera is taking a page out of Cody Garbrandt’s playbook.

Hoping to drum up interest in a title fight with T.J. Dillashaw, Jimmie Rivera released some footage of them sparing together. In the brief exchange it seems like Rivera had some success.

Oh by the way did you forget this?…. I’m not cody, i don’t show videos then get knock out. pic.twitter.com/EsyvJmGnkz — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 26, 2017

This is some really selective footage. This is more edited than the Conor McGregor/Paulie Malignaggi sparring footage.

While I am sympathetic to Jimmie Rivera trying to get a fight, this really isn’t the best look. If you are releasing sparring footage to say destroyed someone, it needs to be more devastating than a clean left hook. Plus, T.J. kind of eats it like a tic tac.

It’s going to take more than cell phone footage of a leg kick and left hook to derail the appetite for a T.J. Dillashaw & Demetrious Johnson superfight. For his sake, let’s hope Jimmie Rivera builds the hype during his year end fight with John Lineker at UFC 219.