Video: In Mayweather’s face, McGregor whispers “And New king of boxing” and it’s chilling or hilarious

And New king of boxing, King Mac
He did it. Is it a bigger accomplishment that Conor McGregor actually got a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather or would it be a bigger feat if the UFC champion beats the 49-0 boxer on Saturday night?

Can he do it? 2016 was the year of the massive sport’s upset. If any fighter from mixed martial arts fighter could carry over the cosmic sporting karma from last year, it’s Conor McGregor. On Sunday morning after a McGregor greatest upset of all-time win over Floyd Mayweather the combat sports world should be shocked but maybe it shouldn’t be surprised.

And New king of boxing

