Video: Ganryūjima AKA Moat Fighting returns with new event, watch the trailer here

The trailer for the next Ganryūjima event has just dropped, check out the magnificence below.

Thanks to Google translate I’ve been able to deduce that the greatest tournament on Planet Earth is coming back to our screens on January 3rd. Book the day off work now! The time of the moat is quickly upon us.

Details of where to watch can be found here closer to the time of the event.

Or you can check out the Ganryūjima website at

ganryujima.jp