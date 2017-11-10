Video: Conor McGregor just jumped the cage at Bellator event and was kicked out

LOL what the fook is Conor McGregor doing? Even at Bellator events in Dublin, McGregor steals the show.

During Bellator 187, Mystic Mac decided to inject himself into a random John Redmond and Charlie Ward fight. Why? Only McGregor knows for sure.

Let’s watch all the video we have right now of Conor McGregor jumping into the cage and invading Bellator turf.

McGregor went out of the cage and now he barges his way back in. Not even sure what happened. "that was a fucking stoppage" he shouts — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 10, 2017

McGregor shouted "that was a fucking stoppage" and ran back towards the cage. Goddard then ejected him pic.twitter.com/OImxiwq7f7 — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) November 10, 2017

No, but seriously what the fuck was that?

Update: And here’s even more McGregor fan cam footage from today.

Here's decent view of what happened pic.twitter.com/jvmTLBxr7F — Aaron Cullen (@Eire247) November 10, 2017

Update 2: But wait we got more