Video: Conor McGregor just jumped the cage at Bellator event and was kicked out

·
Conor McGregor cage hop
LOL what the fook is Conor McGregor doing? Even at Bellator events in Dublin, McGregor steals the show.

During Bellator 187, Mystic Mac decided to inject himself into a random John Redmond and Charlie Ward fight. Why? Only McGregor knows for sure.

Let’s watch all the video we have right now of Conor McGregor jumping into the cage and invading Bellator turf.

No, but seriously what the fuck was that?

Update: And here’s even more McGregor fan cam footage from today.

Update 2: But wait we got more

Tommy Messano
