Video: Angry Rampage Jackson tells Nick Diaz to come up to his weight class and fight

MMA’s newest bromance has taken a turn for the worst. Is Rampage Jackson serious? Because it sounds like Page seriously wants to fight Nick Diaz.

When in doubt on a MMA fight simply ask yourself this question, “what would Scott Coker do?”

From a curbside interview with TMZ outside a bar somewhere, a (still) possibly drunk Rampage is calling out Diaz for disrespecting him and his girl a few weeks ago in Las Vegas.



“He disrespected me in Vegas. We both was drinking, which was good, you in Vegas, you having fun. Nick Diaz, you know you disrespected me and you was out of order motherfucker. He tried to punk me man, It ain’t cool. Come to my weight class.”

At least Ramage isn’t calling him Nate this time? Can we get a 195 pound catchweight for Rampage vs. Diaz? Bellator would do it.