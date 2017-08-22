Video: A wild Paul Malignaggi confronts Conor McGregor as he arrives in Vegas

Paul Malignaggi is that dude. While Conor McGregor arrived in Las Vegas for the first media day of fight week, a wild Malignaggi appeared to confront the UFC champion. A friendly remainder Malignaggi is hired by Showtime to broadcast the historic event on Saturday night.

Objective? Journalism? Unbiased? Hell no, Paul Malignaggi is out in the streets running up on McGregor in the middle of a press event to remind the MMA fighter to “don’t forget to bring your balls”. Excellent, well played Paulie? WTF Paulie?

LOL and more video of the run-up