(Video) James Vick Loses By Knockout Again At XMMA Event

James Vick’s sorry losing streak only continued over the weekend.

The former UFC lightweight competed at an XMMA main event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday night where he took on former PFL and Bellator fighter Andre Fialho.

After a close first round for both fighters, Fialho took over in the second round after knocking Vick’s mouthpiece out with a big shot.

From thereon out, Vick took a number of big strikes without his mouthpiece on as while he showed tremendous heart to keep fighting, he was ultimately overwhelmed by Fialho with the referee stepping in and stopping the contest. Vick was notably a bloody mess soon after.

You can watch the finish below:

Vick Gets Finished Again

“The Texecutioner” was hoping to get his career back on track with a victory.

However, this setback now makes it five losses in a row for Vick with four of them notably coming by way of TKO or knockout.

The losing streak began with a first-round knockout at the hands of Justin Gaethje and was followed by further defeats to Dan Hooker, Paul Felder and Niko Price.

He was released from the UFC shortly after last year.