Polyana Viana Shuts Down “Revolting” Sexual Words From Colby Covington

Polyana Viana is denying all rumors related to her and Colby Covington in regards to a personal relationship.

Covington Comments

Last week, Covington spoke to the media and touched on why he denied a fight with Leon Edwards. According to Colby, he’s always ready to fight. However, he allegedly was busy with Polyana in an “adult” way, which prevented him from wanting to fight Edwards.

“There wasn’t much talks (for the Edwards fight). I was b-lls deep in Polyana Viana, so to get me off the couch on three weeks notice to fight some Leon (Edwards) guy, it was going to be a price tag,” Covington said. “Everybody’s going to have to use their imagination on that one. I’m not claiming to be her boyfriend, but what’s up with titles these days? Why does there have to be a title? Why can’t two adults just have fun together? “That’s exactly what we did. We spent a couple days together, had a great time together. I got to work on my bedroom cardio, keeping world class championship form, and that’s that. I’ve got nothing but respect for her and Polyana’s a great girl, beautiful girl.”

Viana Responds to Covington

Since then, Viana has responded to the words via Twitter. Not only did Polyana deny Colby’s words, but she also found the accusations to be disgusting. Especially for an individual to promote themselves.

Nunca dei margem para qualquer tipo de comentário ou julgamento sobre minha vida pessoal, mas não cabe a mim julgar a atitude da pessoa. Tenho pena de quem age de forma tão baixa para tentar se promover.

É revoltante. — Polyana Viana (@Polyana_VianaDF) March 20, 2021

“I have never given room for any kind of comment or judgment about my personal life, but it is not for me to judge the person’s attitude. I feel sorry for those who act so low to try to promote themselves. It is revolting,” said Viana.

Viana further clarified things with her and Colby on Instagram, saying that the pair were just friends. And, that she already has a boyfriend.

