(Video) Watch an Emotional Marvin Vettori Scold Karl Roberson For Their Canceled Fight

Marvin Vettori Cursed Out Karl Roberson Outside Hotel for Canceled Fight

UFC Middleweight Marvin Vettori has a lot of anger and frustration built up. Especially because his bout against Karl Roberson tonight was canceled. Vettori confronted Roberson outside of a hotel where the fighters were stationed. And, let’s just say that that encounter was not friendly. Some believe that Marvin’s actions were justified while others believe there’s a time and place to act civilized. For now, we’ll let fans be the judge on if they side with the Italian fighter or not.

Watch Vettori Yell at Roberson and His Team

Video footage captured Vettori’s altercation with Roberson in the hotel. The video footage shows Marvin yell profusely at Roberson yelling tons of words that shouldn’t be typed.

An angry Marvin Vettori goes after Karl Roberson at the fighters hotel after his withdrawal from the bout tonight. #UFCJAX #MMA #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/ojaYtbe5ye — Lewis Simpson MMA (@LGS_MMA) May 13, 2020

In the video, Vettori claimed that Roberson tried to fight him during the altercation. Their fight was pulled due to an undisclosed illness suffered by Karl. While the word’s uttered by Marvin can’t be repeated, the frustration was clear in his voice.

Marvin’s Unfortunate Opponent Struggles

Vettori has had a rough go around lately when it comes to his opponents. The bout with Karl was scheduled on two separate occasions. First, Vettori was scheduled to fight Karl April 25th at UFC Fight Night 173. However, UFC President Dana White announced that the event was postponed due to the global virus. Next, they rebooked the fight to take place tonight (May 13th) at UFC on ESPN 9. But Roberson weighed in at 187.5 pounds, and the match was canceled, due to Roberson feeling unwell.

Prior the that, Vettori was scheduled to face Darren Stewart on March 21, 2020, at UFC Fight Night 171. But, the global virus took its toll thus postponing that event as well.

Marvin has only been able to secure two fights since the end of 2018. In both bouts, Vettori made a reported $60,000 for the first event, while the results of the second are still pending.

Hopefully, the UFC will pay Marvin Vettori, who successfully made weight for the fight.