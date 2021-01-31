Marvin Vettori Blasts Jake Paul, Says He’s ‘Disrespectful To All The Real Fighters’

Social Media influencer Jake Paul is now a very common name to fight fans. Paul and his brother Logan have had an amazing rise in popularity in combat sports due to their celebrity boxing matches.

Paul’s latest fight was against former NBA star Nate Robinson. Paul made quick work of Robinson and finished him in the second round with a beautiful right hook. After that performance, he called out Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, and Ben Askren.

McGregor seems focused on his MMA career despite his recent loss to Dustin Poirier, and Dillon Danis hasn’t responded to Paul. But Ben Askren accepted to play along and clapped back at Paul on social media.

Since then both fighters decided to settle it in the ring on April 17 in an 8-rounds boxing match. The UFC has agreed to let Askren compete against Paul and will most likely be co-promoters of the event.

While Paul is already a heavy favorite, he’s also training with Jorge Masvidal in Florida and plans to knockout Askren faster than Masvidal did.

These fights bring a different audience to the fight world and could benefit the sport immensely in the end. But not everybody agrees with that. UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori doesn’t appear to be a fan of Jake Paul.

The Italian published a message on Twitter and expressed his wrath for Jake Paul gaining all the traction in combat sports.

“This Jake Paul bullshit is so disrespectful to all the real fighters. F*ck whoever is always trying to take shortcuts especially in this game. Hope I had the chance to punk this bitch in any training or fight. Blood sweat and tears is what this game is about and he’s none of this.”

This Jake Paul bullshit is so disrespectful to all the real fighters

Fuck whoever is always trying to take shortcuts especially in this game

Hope I had the chance to punk this bitch in any training or fight

Blood sweat and tears is what this game is about and he’s none of this — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 28, 2021

Vettori has never been one to hide his thoughts and not say what he really thinks. He doesn’t seem to appreciate the fact that Paul is cutting the line and getting the exposure that other fighters deserve. After all, Jake Paul is only been fighting for a couple of years and only against amateurs.

Vettori can be mad about Jake Paul but he’ll get his own chance at stardom when he faces Darren Till on April 10. After defeating Jack Hermansson last year, Vettori put himself in a prime position to contend for the middleweight title in the near future.

A win over Darren Till could solidify him as one of the elite fighters in the division. But to do so he’ll have to get past lighting quick striking of the Scouse.