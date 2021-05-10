Marvin Vettori: Israel Adesanya Defeat To Jan Blachowicz Proved What I Already Knew

Marvin Vettori is even more confident of his chances against Israel Adesanya.

The pair compete in a rematch with the middleweight title at stake in the headliner of UFC 263 which takes place June 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Vettori is coming off a dominant unanimous victory over Kevin Holland which made it five straight wins for the Italian.

Adesanya, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 259 back in March, though, he remains undefeated at middleweight.

A major factor that notably led to Adesanya’s defeat was Blachowicz’s takedowns later on in the fight with the middleweight king unable to get to his feet.

That will undoubtedly be inspiration for Vettori who believes Adesanya’s performance against Blachowicz proved what he already knew about him.

“For me, it’s relevant [to my fight] but it just proved a lot of things that I already knew,” Vettori said in an interview with Mike Swick. “People pictured him as the [Floyd] Mayweather of f*cking MMA and he’s not. Jan was doing a great job defensively and he was able to take him down again. “These things, people picture him as this phenom. He’s good but he gets hit, he missed a lot of shots and he gets taken down. And I can do all of that.”

Vettori: Adesanya Is Useless On The Ground

Of course, there’s no denying Adesanya’s striking credentials.

However, there is much to be said of his ground game with Vettori even labeling Holland as a better fighter off his back in comparison to Adesanya.

“Holland is comfortable on his back,” Vettori added. “He might have an issue eventually standing up, he doesn’t have that urgency or that scramble in him for like standing right up right away even though he had more with me than with [Derek] Brunson, I think. Adesanya might be better on that even though I think with Jan, the last time he got taken down, he kind of quit. “When it comes to the middle of the cage, when he gets taken down and he doesn’t have the cage, he’s pretty useless on the floor to be honest. Kevin Holland is a better jiu-jitsu fighter than Adesanya is for sure.”

You can watch the full interview below: