At UFC 252, Marlon “Chito” Vera won via a contentious TKO against Sean O’Malley. However, O’Malley, on the other hand, had an intriguing viewpoint when it came to losing. Instead of taking the loss, he described the defeat as his body giving up on him, rather than Vera beating him fair and square. Now that the smoke has cleared, Vera has made it clear that he isn’t interested in a rematch against O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley Explains Marlon Vera Loss

Going into their co-main event fight, O’Malley was foreseen to easily defeat Vera. However, an injury to his ankle and foot, leading to him being on his back and blasted by hard ground and pound shots, resulting in his first-ever professional loss. And, on his podcast, he spoke about the loss and how his future still looks brighter than Vera’s, despite losing to him.

Vera on O’Malley Rematch

Vera will now face Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 17 on December 19th, 2020 at the UFC Apex Center. With his focus directed on the long-time featherweight champion, Marlon expressed that the O’Malley phase of his career is over.

“Let’s be real,” Vera said during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “There is no big money in the rematch (with O’Malley). First thing, he’s not Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz, that’s money. Whoever fights Conor McGregor, that’s money. (Sean) O’Malley is just a lower version of Conor McGregor. He’s a China version of him. He’s made in China. Fake. He’s not the same.“

Conor McGregor Comparisons

“There’s only one Conor McGregor,” Vera said. “There’s only one Chito Vera. Only one Jose Aldo. Once you try to be someone else, you will never be yourself and you will never be able to become what you want to be. If you ask me, there’s no money in a rematch. I won’t get paid any more money if I fight his a**. Don’t get me wrong. Dana White told me, ‘You never refuse a fight’. They know I never refuse a fight. So if they come with a date to fight him or someone else. I’ll take it. I like to make money.“

As he continued, he had some colorful commentary to describe the mentality that he believes O’Malley possesses.

“The guy (Sean O’Malley) is a cry baby,” Vera explained. “He’s a little b*tch. He’s a b*tch once, you’re going to be a b*tch forever. I don’t care about the guy. He was talking all of this crap. If you can’t back it up you better change your game.”.

Would fans like to see a rematch between Vera and O’Malley? Or, should both men move on and continue advancing their careers?