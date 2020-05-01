Paige VanZant Claims Naked Instagram Posts Not ‘Social Media Stunt’

VanZant: Instagram Posts Not To Gain Attention

It’s well known that Instagram is a huge source of income for UFC women’s strawweight Paige VanZant.

After all, she revealed she made more money on the social media platform with her 2.5 million followers than she does fighting inside the Octagon. And her following is bound to increase further given her recent posts.

Of late, VanZant and her husband — and Bellator welterweight — Austin Vanderford have been posing naked and leaving little to the imagination with objects concealing their private parts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-aYmoGHTh3/?utm_source=ig_embed

So what was the inspiration behind these posts?

“Austin and I had taken a video of himself, or a picture in the gym, and I had glanced over and I was like, ‘Were you naked out there?’ And he was just wearing really short shorts,” VanZant told MMA Fighting. “Cause he works out in really tiny shorts. “And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have the best idea ever,’ and so we just kind of staged it where I was on the medicine ball and he had our double-edged bag covering his butt. Then it just kind of sparked from there because people liked them so much.”

Of course, these posts have also naturally received criticism with many claiming the pair are simply doing it for attention and likes.

But for VanZant, it’s more representative of her relationship with Vanderford.

“It’s not really a social media stunt – it’s not to get attention,” VanZant said. “I just think I want to spread the idea, we’ve been married for over a year and a half, and just to love your significant other, and have fun with them, and [show] how important it is to just make the most of the relationships that you have. “We’re really just having a really good time and trying to spread love. We’re married, so I’m not embarrassed, I’m not shy about the way we live our life at all.”

That said, she is willing to cash in on these posts as well with the help of a competition reality show.

“I literally DM’d [Naked and Afraid] the other day,” VanZant added. “[I] said ‘hey my husband and I are professional fighters, we’re used to cutting weight’ and sent them my sales pitch on why we should be on Naked and Afraid. I really hope so.”