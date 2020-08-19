It’s official! Paige Van Zant will be continuing her mixed martial arts career with bare knuckles. Recently, it was announced that PVZ will be heading to Bare Knuckle FC, a place where Middle Easy rumored her to go. Paige Van Zant made it clear that she would test the open market to see what she was worth after fighting out her contact. After her loss at UFC 251, Dana White encouraged Van Zant to do so. However, fans seem to be worried about PVZ’s “pretty face” if she gets into an ugly bare-knuckle scrap. In the eyes of Van Zant, everything will be okay, especially with her plastic surgeon readily available.

Paige Van Zant on Bare Knuckle FC and Plastic Surgery

News of the deal was reported by Ariel Helwani of ESPN. Furthermore, it was published that the deal was for multiple fights. Although at this time, details are not known. As an internet savvy fighter, Paige understands the concerns of her fans taking on such a brutal endeavor. But, speaking to MMA Fighting, PVZ made it clear that she is a fighter first, and even if things go wrong, she’ll be able to fix them up rather quickly with the perk of plastic surgery.

“I’ve been cut open before and people still think I’m pretty, and it hasn’t hurt my career yet,” stated Paige. “For me, it comes down to just being an athlete and this is the promotion that sparked my passion. Obviously, we did have huge players in the game. We had really big offers all over the place. But the offer that excited me and the promotion that excited me was this one. Because it’s something that’s new, it’s exciting. I’m excited to have that passion and fire back in me as an athlete.” “My family was nervous about anywhere I went so it’s truly whatever I wanted to do and it wasn’t a thought for me to get cut open. I feel like at this point, I’ll be paid well enough I can have plastic surgery. I have a plastic surgeon on speed dial and I can send him a text and say hey, you’ve got to fix me up,” said Van Zant.

Proving the Doubters Wrong

As long as Van Zant has her plastic surgeon on speed dial, she isn’t worried about any cosmetic issues. After all, she’s a fighter first and foremost. One that is basking at the opportunity to prove her doubters wrong. And, to show once and for all that, her striking is just as elite as her “pretty girl” internet reputation.