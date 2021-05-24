Valerie Loureda Rocks Arm Cast And Little Else Following First MMA Loss

Some people have wondered if Valerie Loureda would change her approach to things following the first loss of her MMA career. However she showed fans that this was not the case, with her first posts since the defeat.

Considering how few fights she has in her MMA career, it is surprising to see just how big of a following that Loureda has. Heading into the weekend, she was an undefeated 3-0, but had the attention of most fans of the sport, if only because of her provocative social media posts.

However that zero on her record would turn into a one, after Valerie squared up with Hannah Guy. In part due to her spinning techniques, the young prospect got largely controlled on the ground, en route to losing a unanimous decision.

Valerie Loureda Still Has Her Spirit

While the fight went to a decision, Valerie Loureda nearly got submitted by a brutal armbar during the bout. Nevertheless she persevered, showing heart and an unwillingness to break mentally.

As it turns out, this unwavering mentality also translates to her personality and the way she markets herself online. Shortly after suffering her first pro loss, she shared some pictures to social media, sporting an arm cast and almost nothing else, proving that nothing has ultimately changed with her.

“on to the next ” Loureda wrote.

On top of that, Valerie made it clear that she has no plans on changing the spinning attacks that she throws, in spite of her corner telling her that this was not effective during the fight. Responding to a fan, she explained that these techniques were just too much fun.

“It’s fun lmaoooo ” Loureda quipped.

With her just being 22 years old, there is plenty of time for Valerie Loureda to improve her game and live up to the expectations that some have for her, and that she has for herself. It will be interesting to see how she rebounds after suffering her first setback.