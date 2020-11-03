Valentina Shevchenko looks unstoppable inside of the UFC octagon. However, UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes seems to be her kryptonite. Which, isn’t a bad thing considering that Nunes is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Despite Valentina coming up short in her efforts against Nunes, she believes that a trilogy fight against Amanda would make the most sense for the next step in her career.

Shevchenko vs Nunes History

Currently, Nunes is the only fighter to defeat Valentina in her UFC career. During their first fight at UFC 196, viewers would more than likely agree that Nunes convincingly won the bout. However, during their rematch at UFC 215, the scorecards were much closer and Nunes squeaked out a split decision victory. In the opinion of many fans, Shevchenko was robbed of a victory. Nonetheless, Shevchenko rocks an 8-2 record inside the UFC octagon, with both losses to the Lioness.

Valentina Shevchenko Speaks on Trilogy Fight Against Amanda Nunes

Shevchenko recently spoke to the media about a trilogy fight against Nunes. She revealed that the judges many have leaned towards Amanda in their last encounter due to her championship status. However, now that the fight is champion vs champion, there would be no “gold bias.”

“I think it would be logical,” Shevchenko said.“She’s been going through her opponents very easily, and I think that for the future, it would be logical to have a third fight because the second fight … I didn’t lose it. I won it.

Valentina on Judge’s CHampionship Bias at UFC 215

As the conversation progressed, Valentina touched on why she believes the judges awarded Nunes the victory at UFC 215.

“This fight right now, as champion vs. champion, I think the judges will have a different outlook towards the fight,” Shevchenko said. “Three years ago in 2017 when we had our fight, they thought that just that one thing gave her the victory, and that was the takedown she got in the fifth round. She didn’t even start it – it was me who initiated. But since it was the final round, we were both slippery. She’s heavier, so I ended on bottom when I was supposed to land on top. “That’s the only thing that gave her a small advantage in the eyes of the judges that night. But that’s how it went down, and I think it would be very logical to have that third fight between us.”

Do fans side with Valentina on the idea of making the trilogy fight? Furthermore, if it happens, does Nunes complete the clean sweep of 3-0 against Shevchenko? Or, will Val finally get revenge in the trilogy?