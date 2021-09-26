Valentina Shevchenko Doubles Down On Defense Of Ring Girls

Valentina Shevchenko continues to come to the defense of ring girls.

Shevchenko hasn’t taken too kindly to recent comments made by future UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” described ring girls as the most “useless people” in MMA.

During the UFC 266 post-fight press conference, Shevchenko explained why she visited the Octagon girls backstage (h/t Sportskeeda.com).

“Beautiful females is a decoration of any event. And I want people to know that. And no one have right to say that they are useless. Because they on the place where they have to be. They were here at the beginning. And it’s like no matter you will come in any event and you will see beautiful women. You as a man, like everyone, enjoy it. It’s kind of like beautiful, right. And this is decorations. That’s why this is my message that beautiful women is a decoration of any event.”

Valentina Shevchenko Continues Her Dominance

Valentina Shevchenko put the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship on the line against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 266. It was another dominant title defense for “Bullet.” It was a one-sided affair all the way until the fourth round when Shevchenko scored the TKO finish in top control.

Shevchenko is now riding an eight-fight winning streak. She hasn’t lost a bout since Sept. 2017. That was a rematch against Amanda Nunes. “Bullet” lost that fight via split decision.

The question remains, can anyone stop her at 125 pounds? Up to this point, nobody has and many believe it’ll stay that way.