Valentina Shevchenko Wants To Turn Fight Island Into Vacation: ‘I Want To Live There’

Valentina Shevchenko Excited To Compete And Stay At Fight Island

Fight Island is the hot topic in MMA right now, with the UFC looking to host events there within a month. Now flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko would like to be among the fighters competing at events there.

Shevchenko was expected to defend her title against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251. However following some sort of injury, the fight was being pushed back. Given the current situation in the world, it is unclear whether or not the event would happen regardless.

However, one way the fights can continue is with the novel idea of Fight Island. The UFC has been in talks to rent out a private island in order to host fights against state-suggested guidelines. Even in the face of having to cancel upcoming events, Dana White has maintained that Fight Island will continue to continue to take place.

If it does happen, Valentina Shevchenko would love to be among the first to fight there. In fact, speaking with MMAFighting, she explained that she may even want to do more than just that.

“It’s such a great idea, from the first second I heard about it I was like, ‘I would definitely be there,’” Shevchenko said. “I want to fight on the island, I want to train there…I want to live there! I want to spend my time there, definitely.” “I love to do my training camps in places that are more suited for the climate and if I have to fight on the island, why can I not train there?” the champion pondered. “It would probably be great to have a training camp there and then fight there…and then stay a little bit of extra time after to recover. How does that sound? For me, it sounds great!”

Valentina Shevchenko goes on to explain she has been told that if she pushes things, she could be back to competing by August. It is unclear, if Fight Island happens, when the events will take place there, or how long they would last. However if things are still crazy this summer, it would be exciting to see “The Bullet” there.