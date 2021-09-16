Valentina Shevchenko Not Interested In Boxing: ‘For Me, It’s A Little Bit Of A Downgrade’

Nowadays it seems like nearly every MMA fighter is looking to have a crossover fight in the world of boxing, for one reason or another. However Valentina Shevchenko says that she has no interest in doing that.

Before Shevchenko made the move to MMA, she was an accomplished Muay Thai fighter, so she knows what it is like to compete in a singular discipline. While people like Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort, Tyron Woodley, and more transitioning to boxing after their UFC careers, some have wondered if this is something that the flyweight champ and elite striker might consider.

Speaking on the MMA Hour though, Valentina made it clear that this was not something she was interested in. While she has no problem with others testing their mettle in the ring, she personally likes the diversity of MMA.

“For me being UFC champion, fighting in mixed martial arts, the universal style, when the technique is everything. It’s like you actually know all kinds of martial arts. You are a perfect boxer, you are a perfect muay Thai fighter, kickboxer, you are a perfect grappler, wrestler. You are everything. Everything in martial arts,” Shevchenko said (h/t MMAFighting). “It’s kind of like going to boxing, you can, why not but for me it’s a little bit of a downgrade.”

Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy

The next time that Valentina Shevchenko steps into the Octagon, she is expected to face off against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266, on September 25th. This will be the sixth defense of her 125lb title, if she is successful in securing the win.

While Murphy is a worthy contender, having won five straight, it is hard to imagine that she will be much of a challenge for the seemingly unstoppable Valentina. Save for a doctor stoppage in 2010, the only person that has given Valentina any trouble in her MMA career is bantamweight and featherweight queen, and consensus women’s GOAT, Amanda Nunes.

If she can get past Lauren Murphy like expected, it will be interesting to see what the next move will be for Valentina Shevchenko. Many fans have called for a third fight between her and Nunes, due to how close their second match was, but short of that, it is hard to imagine another exciting matchup for her.