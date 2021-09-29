Valentina Shevchenko: Amanda Nunes Knows ‘She Was Gifted The Victory’ In Second Fight

Valentina Shevchenko is the kind of generational talent that makes good fighters look bad. That is why she is defending the likes of Lauren Murphy after their UFC 266 fight, against those who say she is a bad fighter.

Shevchenko has barely even struggled against anyone not named Amanda Nunes, since signing with the UFC. She proved that once again at UFC 266 by getting the better of Murphy in their title fight, dominating her until the fourth round stoppage.

However Valentina made it clear while speaking on the MMA Hour that just because she made someone look like a bad fighter, does not mean that they are. She said that Lauren is a good fighter with impressive skills, but that people should not base their opinion on someone, by how they look against her.

“I knew that Lauren, she’s a tough fighter and she has good skills, she has everything. Don’t judge a fighter by our fight, by fighting with me. Look at her fights when she was fighting with different girls. (Then) you will understand how good she is, what power she has,” Shevchenko said. “It’s very dangerous. You have to take a note on everything. But I mentioned that it is my goal as a martial artist, is to show that people who have amazing skills, it’s kind of like there is no equal. That is my goal as a martial artist, to get to this level, that you can finish your opponents but they can not touch you. So this is perfection in my opinion.”

Valentina Shevchenko Wants To Beat Amanda Nunes

Prior to every fight, it seems that the discussion is about when Valentina Shevchenko will fight Amanda Nunes for a third time. While she is 0-2 against the bantamweight and featherweight champ, the second fight was so close that many felt like Valentina won.

Ahead of UFC 266, she made a point in saying that she was ready for the rubber match with Nunes, and this is something she doubled down on here. She is super confident that this time around, she has the skills to dethrone the number one pound-for-pound female fighter in the world.

“This is my goal. I know that when we will fight next time, it’s going to be that I’m ready to do anything. Time passed, I am a different fighter, she is a different fighter than the last time we fought. Definitely in my mind, in my mindset, I don’t have any kind of like ‘Maybe, I will try.’ No, my mind is only there, only forward, no matter. Die, I have to die there, but I have to be in there,” Shevchenko said. “I kind of feel like she doesn’t want to let the fight happen, because inside of herself she feels like she was gifted the victory from our second fight, gifted by judges. She feels like she was beaten by a smaller girl from a smaller weight class, and she’s a bigger girl, and it’s kind of like pressures her from the inside.”

Do you want to see Valentina Shevchenko fight Amanda Nunes a third time? How do you see that fight going down?