It’s time for the main event of the evening here in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Bellator light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (27-5) looks to defend his light-heavyweight title against the dangerous Vadim Nemkov (11-2).

Round 1

The fighters touch gloves and Bader takes the center of the octagon. Bader lands a right hand. Nemkov retaliates with a left hook. Leg kick checked by Nemkov who takes the center of the cage. Nemkov lands a leaping right hand. Nemkov lands a right hand but eats one from Bader. Nemkov keeps the center of the cage and lands a combination. Nemkov lands with a jab and Bader missed with the counter. Bader gets a takedown and gets the top position. Nemkov retains full guard and gets back up. Jab lands for Nemkov, but Bader lands a counter right hand. Nemkov pushes Bader back as the round ends.

10-9 Nemkov

Round 2

Nemkov lands a big leg kick at the beginning of the round. Nemkov lands a big right hand. Nemkov lands a jab ann pushes Bader back but the referee stops a fight for an eye poke. Nemkov pressures Bader and lands to the body. Bader lands a jab but Nemkov lands a big head kick and drops Bader. Nemkov lands some devastating ground and pound but Bader gets back up. Nemkov follows him and knocks him down with a left hand and the fight is over! Vadim Nemkov is the new Bellator light heavyweight champion!

Official results: Vadim Nemkov defeats Ryan Bader by TKO at 3m22s of the second round.

Check the highlights below:

.@RyanBader puts Vadim Nemkov on his back as round one winds down.#Bellator244 pic.twitter.com/ovb01v2PRt — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 22, 2020

#AndNew | Vadim Nemkov shocks the world and dethrones the champ tonight at #Bellator244. pic.twitter.com/1QWIMY2vRq — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 22, 2020