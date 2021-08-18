Kamaru Usman Opens As Giant -700 Favorite Over Conor McGregor in Potential 170lbs Clash

As expected, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is opening up as a severe favorite over Conor McGregor in a potential 170lb fight. According to betting sites, McGregor wants to step up to face Usman; he’ll need some wins under his belt and a hail mary.

Back and Forth Jabs on Social Media

Currently, Usman is known as one of the best pound of pound fighters on the entire planet. Most MMA fans have Kamaru listed as #1 for all active soldiers inside the octagon.

Although McGregor is coming off of back to back losses against Dustin Poirier, his star power alone is enough to grant him fights that the average fighter in his positive wouldn’t be able to ask for. Recently on social media, Conor stated that he could “spark” Usman or knock him out. To which Kamaru quickly responded that the fight would play out differently.

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿 https://t.co/2jSlVOkRXM — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2021

Usman vs. McGregor Betting Odds

The online feud struck interests between both fan bases, although every fan knows that at this point, McGregor would need to the right his streak of losses before challenging for the welterweight title.

Nonetheless, oddsmakers have already begun to set the line for the potential fight. Sportsbetting.AG set the bar heavily in favor of Kamaru Usman.

The line for the fight is set with Kamaru Usman as a whopping -700 over Conor McGregor at +480.

McGregor’s focus is the healing and rehabilitation of his broken leg. After that, it’ll be interesting to see which kind of matchups Conor chooses to pursue in the future.

His social interactions indicate that he would like to fight Dustin Poirier for the fourth time. However, now it appears that McGregor is keeping his options wide open.