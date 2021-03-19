Kamaru Usman’s Manager: Colby Covington Won’t Get a Rematch Until Facing a Contender First

UFC middleweight champion Kamaru Usman welcomes the challenge of any contender for his belt. However, they have to prove they are worthy of the opportunity. Usman is willing to face Colby Covington in a rematch, however, Colby will have to get a dominant win before getting another shot at the champion.

Usman Believes Covington Should Face a Contender

Usman is scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in Jacksonville. The bout with serve as one of three title fights on the card, as well as the UFC returning to a full crowd of fans. Now that the matchup has been made official, a wrench has been thrown in the plans of others.

Gilburt Burns will look to get a top-ranked opponent after losing to Kamaru at UFC 258. Leon Edwards will try to prove that he deserves a chance against the champ after fighting Belal Muhammad to a no-contest due to eye pokes. And of course, Covington, who would love nothing more than a second chance to face Usman.

However, Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that Colby won’t be getting a rematch when he wants. Instead, he’ll have to prove himself against a top opponent first.

Gilbert Burns eager to book a fight. Per his manager @AliAbdelaziz00, he’s asked for Colby Covington, but also mentioned to UFC Michael Chiesa. Abdelaziz says he’s talked with Kamaru and as long as he’s champ, Colby won’t get a rematch unless he faces another contender first. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 18, 2021

“Gilbert Burns eager to book a fight. Per his manage Ali Abdelaziz,” wrote Brett Okamoto of ESPN. “He’s asked for Colby Covington, but also mentioned to UFC Michael Chiesa. Abdelaziz says he’s talked with Kamaru and as long as he’s champ, Colby won’t get a rematch unless he faces another contender first.”

Inevitable Rematch

Although a quick rematch seems improbable, Kamaru also made it clear that he believes he and Colby are clearly the best two fighters in the division. Furthermore, that it’s inevitable for the two to fight once again.

If Usman gets past Masvidal at UFC 261, should he wait for a new opponent? Or should he give Covington the rematch that he is searching for?